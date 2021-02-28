Menu

Report: Buffalo Bills among 3-5 teams star defensive end JJ Watt is considering joining

Michael Wyke/AP
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) blocks Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) as he tries to get to quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 28, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three-time Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt is reportedly considering the Buffalo Bills as one of three to five teams he would sign with, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"The Bills are one that Watt is at least considering right now," Fowler said on ESPN's SportsCenter, Sunday morning.

This follows a report from ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin which said there is mutual interest between the Bills and Watt.

Watt was released after spending his entire career in Houston.

