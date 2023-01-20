'Jeweler to the Stars' gifts the Buffalo Bills gold Damar Hamlin pendants, wants team to "win the whole thing"

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York-based jeweler Gabriel Jacobs wanted to find a way to honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin so he came up with something in 14k gold.

Jacobs decided to design a #3 themed Damar Hamlin pendant for the team and gifted 80 of them to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin and his family.

"I felt like I really needed to do something," Jacobs told 7 News, "It felt like the right thing to do".

The commemorative custom pendant features a 2.5 inch 14k gold #3 along with a heart. The back of the pendant includes Hamlin's now famous quote. "If you get a chance to show some love today do it! It won't cost you nothing."

Known as the "Jeweler to the Stars" Jacobs has several clients on the Buffalo Bills including Von Miller, Dion Dawkins, Stephon Diggs and Matt Milano. Jacobs says he reached out to several of the players to let them know his intentions.

"I just told them I'm going to do this from me to you guys, and I just want you guys, and the team, to take this on their shoulders, strive forward, and go win the whole thing," said Jacobs.

Jacobs told 7 News that Hamlin himself received a separate custom piece that is made of white gold and diamonds.

When asked what message he would like to send Jacobs said "The same message as Damar, it doesn't cost anything to show love and appreciation."

Jacobs, who is based in New York City, says Hamlin reached out to him earlier this week to thank him for the pendants.

Jacobs says he responded to Hamlin's message by saying "thank you for inspiring all of us. At the end of the day football is football. Human beings are human beings and it's important we don't forget that."

Jacobs is the owner of Rafaello & Company and has designed custom pieces for a number of well-known celebrities including Jamie Foxx, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, T-Pain, Just Blaze, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Freeney, Drake and Jay Z.