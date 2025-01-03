James Cook, Spencer Brown and Christian Benford highlight Pro Bowl snubs for Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins are the team's Pro Bowl selections, but who are the team's biggest snubs?

The 7 Sports team weighed in and three stuck out to us.

Spencer Brown (5th Alternate)

If Dawkins is a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle, then Spencer Brown surely deserves the same honors. There's a reason the Bills gave him a big contract extension this season and he's beginning to prove why Brandon Beane has put so much faith into his development.

"Spencer is a guy who's aware of his situation and that's why he got paid," Dawkins said of Brown. "That's why he's starting to get noticed and even though he's a fifth alternate that's a start. Where he's at in his career is at a good spot and I'm happy for him."

James Cook (1st Alternate)

I mean James Cook has 17 total touchdowns with 15 of those being rushing touchdowns which puts him just two away from breaking the Bills' single-season record for rushing touchdowns. His 15 rushing touchdowns also lead the NFL heading into Week 18.

It's a stat that makes you scratch your head when you look at some of the running backs in the AFC that were selected over him. Cook didn't hold back about his disappointment.

Asked James Cook if he wanted to say anything further about not being selected for the Pro Bowl: “Bullshiiitt.” — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 2, 2025

Christian Benford

If you've been following the team this year then you know how good Christian Benford has been as a near-lockdown cornerback for this defense. Perhaps the disparity that hurts Benford's case is that he has just two interceptions all season. This likely means people outside Western New York haven't seen what he's doing on a game-to-game basis.

But fellow defensive back Taron Johnson said it'll only be a matter of time until Benford's recognition comes.

"Maybe people don't know because he's early into his career a little bit, but I've seen it in practice and definitely in games and he's a Pro Bowl-caliber player," said Johnson. "Hopefully, he gets that opportunity next year."