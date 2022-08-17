James Cook continuing to show promise with high expectations put on him

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Preseason game number one gave us a good look at rookie running back James Cook both in the backfield and on special teams.

He’s showing some good signs of continual development in both areas. And when you ask the guys around him, they've never had to worry about any sort of lack of work ethic. So his early success is not shocking in the least to many.

“When you come from where we come from, prepare like how we prepare it’s kind of expected. But he’s doing a great job and taking everything in and working hard," says Bills running back Duke Johnson. "His skill set and the way he works, the kind of guy he is. It’s who he is. And we expected that.”

Growing up and playing football in South Florida always seemed to give Cook an edge on the gridiron. And being a South Florida native himself, Johnson can certainly attest as to why guys from that area find success in all phases of their football careers.

“The level of competition is different and it prepares you for all levels of football."

In terms of the backfield as a whole, Johnson says the group that's been assembled in Buffalo is talented. He notes that each member does a good job of playing their role and bringing something of use to the table.

You can watch Duke, James and the rest of the Bills running backs on Saturday when Buffalo hosts Denver in the team's second preseason game of the year. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. est. at Highmark Stadium.