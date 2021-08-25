Jake Kumerow carving out a role in crowded Bills WR room

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Jake Kumerow isn't picky. Whether the Bills wide receiver is lined up on the inside, the outside, or even serving as a gunner on special teams, he's happy to do whatever he's told.

"The way that Coach Daboll has the offense drawn up, I like to be able to help him out in any way possible," Kumerow said. "Being able to fit in on the offense but also fitting in on special teams. Being able to make plays and help us out, give us good feel position, and just be an all-around player. I love it here."

Kumerow, 29, is in his seventh NFL training camp. He initially joined the Bills as a member of the practice squad in September of 2020. After appearing in six games with the team last season, he signed a future/reserves contract days after the Bills 2020 season ended.

"Kumerow comes to practice every day and he just puts his head down and he works. He doesn't talk a whole lot, but he is the definition of a gamer," quarterback Josh Allen said. "He's a big body receiver, he uses his physical tools and he's just a guy you root for too. He's so nice and so humble and a guy that just wants to do his job for this team."

"He's a smart, tough, dependable player, which offensively are three things we highly covet," Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll added. "He's made plays when the ball has come his way. He's got open and caught the ball. He's had a nice camp."

With a team loaded at wide receiver, Kumerow's chances of making the 53-man roster looked bleak heading into the summer. But after a strong camp and preseason, he's positioned himself in a spot where he's got a great chance at not just making the team, but earning some playing time.

"Guys are all out here for a reason, you know everybody has the ability for sure, so you need to find ways to separate yourself," Kumerow said.

"Whether it's in the books, whether it's on the field, or trying hard and staying extra and doing whatever you've got to do. So making the [team] would be an honor and be a lot of fun, I'm ready for it."

Kumerow is all but a roster lock at this point. He's seen limited preseason action, which tells me, the coaching staff is confident in his abilities.

He's not the biggest guy compared to some of his counterparts around the league but he's likely going to be the tallest wide receiver the Bills keep. At 6'4", he gives the Bills a viable option to win jump balls, but his game is so much more than that.

When lined up on the inside, he finds ways to carve out space and has shown the ability to reel in contested catches. On the outside, he can stretch the field and has the build to box-out defenders.

Kumerow isn't going to see a ton of work unless the Bills are bit by the injury bug, but if called upon, he could pleasantly surprise a lot of people. Besides, how can you ever doubt a guy nicknamed Touchdown Jesus?