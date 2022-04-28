"I've always had a chip on my shoulder", Bills WR Gabriel Davis approaching third NFL season with confidence

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It hasn't taken long for Gabriel Davis to make his mark.

The third-year Buffalo Bills wide receiver has come a long way since he was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The UCF product anticipated going higher, but that's only motivated him even more.

"I've always had a chip on my shoulder. I was never the fastest, never the strongest, and I leaned on my work, outworking people," Davis said. "That's what I feel like I've done the last couple of years."

In two seasons with the Bills, Davis has 70 catches [on 125 targets] for 1,148 yards and 13 touchdowns. His deep threat ability has stood out and he's become a reliable target for Josh Allen.

But all of those stats are backed up by hard work that starts in the off-season. Davis spends that time at his home in Florida with a trainer. His day starts with physical therapy, acupuncture, and later involves him catching around 200 balls a day.

"Confidence comes with the work that you put in and I feel like I put in a lot of work," he said. "I'm real confident when I'm out there on that field."

That confidence is something that's been instilled in him since he was a kid. Davis' mom, Alana, was a single mom raising him and his two siblings. Her hard work and dedication to her family is something that's always stuck with him.

"It's just what she did and what I saw her do every day," Davis said. "She showed me what true hard work looks like and no excuses."

"I had Gabriel young, and I just had to work a lot and I worked two jobs for quite a long time," Alana, Gabriel's mother added. "I think he just learned early on in life the struggles that I went through."

Davis will once again help lead a pass-heavy offense that ranked in the top 10 in total passing touchdowns and receiving yards during the 2021 season. On the other side of the ball is a defense that led the league in yards and points per game. Expectations are high and Davis is ready to be a part of that ongoing success.

"We've got the guys, we've got the coaches, we have the staff to make it happen," Davis said. "We'll make that run and there's a possibility we can end up walking away with a ring."

"I'm telling you it's the best place for him," Alana added. "He's just ready to really unleash and be that player that he knows he can be so he can be a part of bringing home a Super Bowl."