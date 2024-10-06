'It's very weird': Buffalo Bills fans react to playing against Stefon Diggs for the first time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At Buffalo Bills watch parties on Sunday, there were a lot of fans still wearing jerseys with the number 14 on them.

"It's the only white one I had," said Jayme Warberry who watched the game from Chippewa Street. "It's very weird, but you know, I understand there's contract issues, you gotta go here and there, but it is what it is."

The Bills acquired Diggs and a seventh-round draft pick in March 2020 from the Vikings, they traded him in April 2024.

Derek Heid Jonathan Jusino wearing his Diggs jersey with pride



"I mean I miss his energy, but last season he really didn't do nothing," said Wendy Ponzo, who went to the Bills block party on Chippewa.

Diggs made six catches for 82 yards as the Texans fought off the comeback, beating the Bills 23-20.

"I paid $150 for this jersey, I'm getting my wear out of it, I'm just saying," said Katrina Thompson who also watched from Chippewa. "We are retiring the jersey."

Bills Mafia is now looking ahead to Monday Night Football in a divisional match-up against the New York Jets.