'It's very humbling and it's an honor': 26 Shirts owner named 2023 Bills Fan of the Year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Western New Yorker who's known for making a huge difference in his community was honored by the Bills for his efforts. Del Reid has been named the 2023 Bills Fan of the Year.

He heard the news from none other than Bills legend Stevie Johnson in a special video posted by the Bills on their social media pages Thursday.

Reid's organization, 26 Shirts, has raised thousands of dollars for local charities and people in need over the last several years.

"It means a lot because the nominations all come from the fans," said Reid. "For my fellow fans to nominate me for this, it's very humbling and it's an honor."

For his dedication to the Bills Mafia, Reid was given tickets to this year's Superbowl in Las Vegas.

He told 7 News the only thing that could make this experience better would be getting to watch the Bills take the field at Allegiant Stadium in February.