'Life isn't over. You still get to live it,' Raising money in a fight against ALS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kristin Goetz was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease, over four years ago. Now — she's sharing her story and looking to raise money in her fight against the disease.

When 7 News first met Kristin Goetz two years ago, she was able to walk. Unfortunately, ALS is taking its toll, and she is now navigating in a wheelchair.

"Exactly a year ago, I took my last step," Kristin said. "I haven't been able to walk in the last year. Things have become difficult and more expensive."

To combat these expenses, Kristin is teaming up with "26 Shirts" in Buffalo — a clothing company that donates to worthy causes through selling limited edition Buffalo-themed attire.

26 Shirts is having a two-week shirt sale with proceeds going to help Kristin.

"I hope we're an encouragement to Kristin over these next two weeks," Del Reid, founder of 26 Shirts, said. "That she's able to see the love that the community has for her ... I hope that she's able to see people walking around, wearing her shirt."

Kristin said ALS comes with a hefty price tag, with dietary supplements alone sometimes costing her $500 a month. She is also working on renovating her house to make it wheelchair-accessible.

"I'm grateful for these types of fundraisers and donations because without all that, I wouldn't be able to do this on my own."

The idea to start this shirt campaign comes from Kristen's friend, Melissa Aniskiewicz. The two of them became friends after connecting on social media.

"I saw previous stories 7 News had done about Kristin, and I was very inspired by her attitude and how well she was dealing with the cards she's been dealt," Melissa said. "I reached out to her through social media, and we just hit it off."

Even though Kristin and Melissa have only met twice in person, Kristin agreed the friendship is undeniable.

"It feels like we've been friends forever," Kristin said. "That's Buffalo in a nutshell. I've been so blessed. People reach out that I've never met offering kind words and encouragement."

Despite her circumstances, Kristin is keeping a positive outlook through it all.

"Life isn't over. You still get to live it," Kristin said. "It's going to look a lot different, but I still get to live a pretty awesome life. Even with this disease, I can get up every day and say, 'I'm grateful.' "

To purchase a shirt for Kristin, visit 26 Shirt's website here.

Donate to Kristin's GoFundMe here.