It's time for the Buffalo Bills to bring back safety Micah Hyde

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Micah Hyde hasn't played football this season but the Buffalo Bills should change that soon.

On Tuesday, the Bills released safety Mike Edwards after three games in Buffalo. It never worked out between the two sides after Edwards was brought in as one of the Bills starting safeties. Edwards was injured in the off-season and never carved out a role with the team. According to multiple reports, Edwards requested his release and the team agreed after trying to trade him.

Edwards' release, along with Dawuane Smoot landing on injured reserve opened two roster spots for the Bills on their 53-man roster. And one of those should be used for Hyde.

Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin have done a commendable job this season, but the safety position could use a boost and another body. Hyde knows the system, has a skill set the Bills need, and hasn't closed the door on a potential return.

“That’s always on our radar, you know how we feel about Micah (Hyde)” - Sean McDermott on the possibility of adding a safety given the recent injuries — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 30, 2024

Before the season, Hyde said if he were going to play again it would be for the Bills and only the Bills. And it appears the interest is mutual. On several occasions when asked about a potential reunion the Bills have left the door open. That tells me everything I need to know. It feels like if Hyde wants to play he can return, and with open roster spots there's no time like the present.

At 7-2, the Bills have the second-best record in the AFC and Hyde would be joining a team with a real shot at going on a run. The bye week is just two weeks away, so that's when a reunion makes the most sense to bring Hyde back up to speed.

While nothing is guaranteed a reunion in Buffalo feels like a matter of when, not if.