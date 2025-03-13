'It's like a homecoming': New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer ready to get to work

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — In his first official press conference as a member of the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Joshua Palmer said the past few days have felt like a homecoming. The Brampton, Ontario native added that everything is coming full circle.

Most of his non-football family still lives primarily in Toronto and the surrounding area. This means that a trip to watch him play will be much easier.

As for his new football family, Palmer talked about his new quarterback, the league's reigning MVP Josh Allen, and what he thinks he can achieve with 17 throwing him the ball.

"I'm excited to get to work," Palmer said. "I've only ever played with Justin (Herbert), so you can imagine the excitement of getting to play with Josh and this team and organization."

One of the few things Buffalo's offense has lacked is a receiver who can truly separate from coverage. Insert Palmer, who is a top-10 separator in the NFL, according to multiple NFL statistic databases. He prides himself on not only being great at creating separation but also being a complete receiver in all phases.

"I take a lot of pride in being able to run the entire route tree," he added. "Being able to be outside and inside, the ability to stop, the ability to go deep and win in different situations. I want to be the best at it to make Josh's life a lot easier."

Ultimately, what landed Palmer in Buffalo was simply trusting his agent to find a good landing spot. He is also excited for the opportunity to play in meaningful football games.

"If we're all bought into being better and making other people better, I can only imagine the offense will be better," he added. "I'm not going to walk in here and say I'm the missing piece, but I would like to say they see something in me, and I see something in them. The biggest thing for me was I wanted to be a part of a team that wanted me."

