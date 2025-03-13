'I'm ready to win': Joey Bosa explains why he chose the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Joey Bosa came to the Buffalo Bills to be a difference-maker and give himself what he believes is his best chance to win. After spending the first nine years of his career with the Chargers, it was time for a change, and despite plenty of interest, Bosa knew Buffalo was where he wanted to be.

"I'm getting old, and I'm ready to win," Bosa said at his introductory press conference on Thursday. "I believe this team is prime to do that, and I'm just excited to join a winning culture, a football culture, and a football town."

Joey Bosa is excited to join a football town with a football culture #BillsMafia

Bosa, who played his college football at Ohio State University, sees similarities in the two fanbases and cities. That intrigued him, along with all the good things he'd heard about the Bills organization. That included a call with his cousin, Jake Kumerow, who spent three seasons with the Bills.

"He spoke very highly of everything here, he just told me to get my winter clothes ready."

Kumerow wasn't the only one who had Bosa excited about joining the Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen reached out to Bosa and told him they have the opportunity to do something special together.

"The last year in this stadium and I think we have a chance to do something special," Bosa added. "Josh texted me that if we do what we set out to do we can really be immortalized in this town and that's what it's all about. Winning a championship. And I think that's why people are here."

"Yeah that's a pretty cool signing, he got to me a couple of times in my career, I'm glad we don't have to play against him now," quarterback Josh Allen said of Bosa's addition. "He's a stud. He's proved he can play at the top level. At the highest of the highs, so, I'm looking forward to him coming in and making an impact for our defense."

"It just feels right" - Joey Bosa on his fit with the Bills #BillsMafia

Bosa, 29, hasn't been the same feared pass rusher he once was. The ability is still there, but the injuries have limited Bosa's availability. When he's on the field he produces, but he hasn't been on the field nearly enough.

"Sometimes you just get bad luck and things happen and you make a silly decision when you should've done this and shouldn't have done that," Bosa said of his injury history. "I'm locked in this year. I just want to do everything I can to stay healthy and to contribute to this team and be part of winning."

That's what the Bills are hoping too. They brought in Bosa to be there in the big moments when they need to get after the quarterback. Bosa still feels like he can be that guy, and his perspective and urgency have changed as he enters the final stretch of his career.

"I'm running out of time here, it's going fast," Bosa said. "I'm in year 10 coming up and I just don't have that many moments left so I have to grasp them while I can. I think all that's on my mind is football this year and helping the team."

