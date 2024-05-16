'It's Bills or retire': Former Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde speaks on his future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was back in Buffalo on Thursday ahead of his charity softball event and gave some insight into his future.

Hyde spent the last seven seasons with the Bills and during that time he and Jordan Poyer were known as one of the best safety duos in the league. He is currently a free agent but at the NFL Combine in February, Bills general manager Brandon Beane told 7 Sports Hyde earned the right to take his time to decide on his future.

"There's no rush at all on my side," Hyde said Thursday. "I've been open book with Beane, with Sean, just got done talking to them. We're all under the same page. I am 33 years old man, I just wanna have a healthy life and my family is the most important thing to me. At the same time, I do want to win the Super Bowl, that would be pretty damn awesome. So, we'll see, we'll take it day by day."

A reporter then asked him a question and he responded, "It's Bills or retire, I'm not going anywhere else."

In January, Hyde's wife, Amanda, shared an emotional message with fans in which she said in part "Buffalo is special y'all!"

In his time with the Bills, Hyde became a fan favorite and his charity softball game has become a spring staple in Western New York.

The fourth annual event is set to take place on Sunday at Sahlen Field, 35 current Bills players are expected to take part including quarterback Josh Allen, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

"It's just cool that I'm technically not even on the team right now and I just got done talking to the players and they're all super excited to come," said Hyde. "And then on top of that, the community is super excited. So it's just everybody coming together and it's an amazing event that we put on every single year."

The event benefits Hyde's Imagine for Youth Foundation and tickets are still available. You can find more information here.