'Buffalo is special y'all!': Amanda Hyde, wife of Buffalo Bills' Micah Hyde, shares emotional message to fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amanda Hyde doesn't just like Buffalo. The wife of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is in love with Buffalo.

In an emotional letter to Bills fans that she shared on Instagram, Hyde thanked Bills Mafia for their loyalty, love and dedication that made her feel welcome here from day one.

"We got here, and when I tell you it only took me seconds to love this place, believe me - seconds, and I was in love. Buffalo already felt more like home than any other place ever did. You gave us an instant sense of belonging.



Shortly after, Micah and I got married, got a puppy, had our first son, and a year after, our first baby girl. And through it all, you guys always embraced, celebrated and welcomed our family, and in return we will always embrace YOU. Every single one of you."

Hyde, 33, just completed his seventh season with the Bills and is at the end of his current contract. He has not said whether he will return to the team next season.

In his seven seasons with the Bills, Hyde played in 95 games and had 417 tackles, 16 interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and named second-team AP All-Pro in 2017 and 2021.