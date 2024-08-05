It's a 'Rapp': Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp embraces new leadership role

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — It’s clear how important Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp is to Bobby Babich’s defense.

"We’re going to put a lot on Taylor Rapp," Babich told reporters on Monday.

Rapp’s response to his defensive coordinator's plan, “I take a lot of pride in that."

He is a Super Bowl-winning safety who became a key role player last season behind Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. But the time has come for Rapp to play out of their shadows as we look ahead to this season.

“Like I tell everyone there will never be another Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde to ever come through Buffalo," Rapp added. "They’re two of the best teammates I’ve ever had but that has nothing to do with this upcoming year. I’m just trying to be the best version of Taylor Rapp and that’s all I can really do and really control.”

What will take Rapp to the next level Babich and head coach Sean McDermott want to see him ascend to is continuing to take charge of this defense and keep up the standard that’s been implemented in Orchard Park.

“When you’re in your 8th year here you understand the importance of that communication and you never want to lose sight or take for granted the execution piece of what we’ve done over the eight years," Babich said.

“I think his communication from the back end you know he handles a lot of what we do in coverage and I have full trust and full faith that he’s got us in the right spots," added teammate and linebacker Terrel Bernard

“When you play a lot of ball in this league and you have a lot of experience under your belt, that carries tremendous value," Rapp added.