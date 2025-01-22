It was meant to be; Buffalo Bills prepare for AFC Championship rematch against Kansas City Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — For the ninth time in the last five years, the Buffalo Bills will go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs and the stakes are the same as they were just four years ago, the winner punches their ticket to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Flashback to week 11 this season and we all remember the highlight from the Bills 30-21 win.

As defining of a moment that was for Josh Allen and this team all of it goes out the window ahead of Sunday's matchup.

"Very talented team, a lot of speed on the field and it makes sense in terms of how Andy (Reid) has been able to lead that offense for a number of years," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "For that team we're about to play to have that level of success it's incredible."

"Obviously Patrick (Mahomes) is one of the greatest to ever play the game and they're one of the greatest teams ever assembled," Bills quarterback Josh. Allen said. "Going for a three-peat and that's what everyone wants to be in this league is have the sustained success that they've had."

McDermott updated the team's injury status heading into the week.

Christian Benford is in concussion protocol. He was a limited participant today. Taylor Rapp will NOT practice. He's day to day. Matt Milano is limited with hamstring soreness. Full injury report is below. Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/DmvXYLwjH7 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 22, 2025 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 22, 2025

Regarding Milano, McDermott added, "I don't know if it's an injury, but it's hamstring soreness."

The Bills and Chiefs kick off the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.