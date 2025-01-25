Is this the year? Our final thoughts as the Buffalo Bills look to punch their Super Bowl ticket

Is this the year?

It's a question I've been asked countless times in the last few months.

Going into the season, I didn't know what to expect from this version of the Buffalo Bills. And I was hardly alone.

On our season preview episode of Leading The Charge, I picked the Bills to go 10-7, make the playoffs, and "go on a run in the playoffs because of Josh Allen."

So, I guess that means I get partial credit, right?

I never expected the Bills to roll through the regular season and clinch the AFC East on December 1. With the departures of Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse, and Gabe Davis, I didn't think Josh Allen would contend for the NFL MVP. And I didn't expect the defense to hold up after moving on from their two-star safeties and an All-Pro cornerback.

Yet here we are.

The Bills are one win away from their first Super Bowl since the 1993 season and to get there they'll have to beat their arch nemesis.

During my first trip to Kansas City four years ago I did one of my favorite interviews ever with Al Burns.



He is from South Buffalo and moved to KC, where he opened a sports bar.



I had to go back. And the interview didn't disappoint.#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/XXM9tnGHw4 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 25, 2025

If the Bills are going to pull off the upset, they'll have to win a playoff game on the road. That's not something Allen or head coach Sean McDermott have ever done. Making things even more complicated, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a 13-2 record at Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs. Two of those wins have come against the Bills, with another playoff win against the Bills in Orchard Park.

But this team is different. It's hard to explain exactly how or why, but this cast of characters has come together and is embracing the opportunity more than fearing the potential heartbreak.

"When you're trying to sleep and it's all you can think about, and it is, it's all I think about right now is just trying to put my best foot forward and win this football game," Allen said. "But at the same time, I've said this a few times throughout the year, having a talk with Von Miller before the year, and just being okay with whatever happens. We're just trying to take advantage of whatever opportunity comes our way. And these are fun games to play in, I'll tell you that."

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown also had a great answer about what's at stake on Sunday, but he was a bit more straightforward.

"It's either going to be a super celebration party, or, me and a 24-pack by myself," Brown said with a smile. "So those are the two ends of the spectrum."

Spencer Brown is just like every member of #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0EkHUHwdQa — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 22, 2025

Brown may not be alone. But is it more likely that he'll be having a super celebration party or a 24-pack? Matt Bove and Dom Tibbetts discuss their keys to the game and potential mismatches from Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Sunday.

Spoiler alert: they both really like the Bills chances.