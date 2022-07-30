Intense battle for punter building at Bills Camp

ROCHESTER — The competition for the punter position comes with its intensity featuring Matt vs. Matt.

"They've both been great, and they have both been professional about it. I can't speak highly enough for both of them. They've been great," said Reid Ferguson.

With returning starter Matt Haack and rookie Matt Araiza each bringing their own skill sets, coach Matt Smiley credits the professionalism of both players fighting for a spot.

"It's been awesome. I think it shows his character, and a lot of people would rather mind their own business and try to win the job, but the fact that he's an open book and I can go ask him questions I think is a help to me and like I said, It shows his character" said Araiza.

While the new Matt gets adjusted, the veteran Matt is embracing his role as a mentor.

"To me, as of right now, we're on the same team, so I want to win today. But, if we can help each other out, we can help each other out," said Haack.

With holding being an issue for the Bills in the past, Smiley admits it will play a factor in their final decision but not its entirety.

"Punting is still the main thing we're looking for in this punting competition. Yes, I will go on the record and say that" said Smiley.