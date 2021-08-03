"I'm trying to be the best out there", confidence surrounds WR Gabriel Davis ahead of 2nd pro season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whenever a rookie contributes, it's big. That's exactly what the Bills wide receiving corps got last season with Gabriel Davis.

"We were fortunate to get him there in the 4th round," offensive coordinator Brain Daboll said. "He'll continue to get better and better. I have a lot of confidence in him."

"I've always been about humility. I've always been super humble," Davis said. "I know that there's an opportunity, but there is also going to be some mistakes. So I just try and go out and do the best of my ability."

Davis is coming off a very successful rookie campaign where he finished with 35 receptions for nearly 600 yards and seven touchdowns. He fit in well with a veteran wide receiving corps that included WR Stefon Diggs, who he spent time working with this summer in Florida.

"Diggs is a big help," Davis said about their offseason workouts. "He has a different style of play than I do so I'm always trying to pick his brain and watch what he does and add it to my game."

"He can play all the spots," Daboll added. "He's one of the guys that if Stef [Diggs] gets a down day or something, you're always like, Gabe, get in there. You don't even need to tell him where he's at. He just goes in and we have a lot of confidence in him."

As he enters his second professional season, Davis isn't focused on topping his rookie numbers or any accolades that come with his performances. He's just hoping to help his team and is already emerging as a leader on and off the field.

"Any time my number is called I try and go out there and compete and play the best of my ability," he said. "I'm happy with everything going on right now, but I've got a lot of learning to do still. It's going to be a good year."