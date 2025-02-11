'I'm living the dream': Meet 'Slick Rick', the man Josh Allen shouted out in his MVP speech

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — With millions of football fans watching the 2024 NFL Honors, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a shoutout during his speech that had social media buzzing.

He thanked his teammates, coaches, family, and fiancee. But it was his mention of a Bills mail room staffer that had many wondering about the backstory behind 'Slick Rick'.

So we found him.

WKBW/Matt Bove Meet 'Slick Rick'

Meet Roderick Morrow, better known as 'Slick Rick'. Morrow is a Buffalo native who has worked for the Bills organization for about 15 years in the mail room. He grew up near the old War Memorial Stadium and has loved the Bills his entire life.

He had no idea he was getting a shoutout in Allen's speech, but it means the world to him.

"So basically, when I was watching the awards, when he went on stage, I was happy that he had won it and it went from joyful to crying because when he mentioned my name, I just broke down," Morrow said. "I broke down because I'm just an average person, but when he mentioned my name, I was like 'Oh my god he just mentioned my name on national television, so I was just crying."

Morrow immediately started getting phone calls from friends and family. He was in shock that Allen, on that stage, thought he should specifically be mentioned.

"It's still like a dream," Morrow said while holding back tears. "Even though I work here, I don't like this publicity, I'm just down to earth."

Morrow said he doesn't know where the nickname 'Slick Rick' comes from but it's been around for years. He said he remembered Ryan Fitzpatrick calling him that years ago.

"They call me Slick Rick, but I never went by that before," Morrow said. "I guess with the name Rick, everyone just wants to throw the name slick in front of it...but I don't think I'm a slick person, I don't try to be slick or anything like that."

Morrow hasn't spoken to Allen since the speech but knows he'll be emotional the next time they see each other.

As for what's next? Morrow is in his 60s but has no plans on slowing down or stepping back. Ever.

"I love my job, and I wouldn't want to work anywhere else in the world. I wouldn't. I'm living the dream, that's the way I look at it. Every day I come in the building and punch in here it's like I'm living the dream."

When Josh Allen won MVP he gave a shoutout to ‘Slick Rick’ in the mailroom. I wanted to know more about him.



I think this might be the most wholesome thing you’ll see today 🥹 #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/nlhcVsb5YO — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) February 11, 2025

You can watch the entire video interview with Slick Rick' at the top of the page.