"I'm glad this happened early in the season" Buffalo Bills look to pick up pieces after blowout loss

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Following his team's 35-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen answered numerous questions about the team's abysmal performance on the road.

"I’m glad this happened early in the season, so we have time to correct things," says the Bills QB

It's a forward-thinking approach from Allen as this team looks to bounce back from their first 10+ point-loss in 43 games. But QB1 knows their sluggish start and inability to stop the "bleeding" was just too much to overcome.

"We could've done more to put a band-aid over it but we let it slip away. But make no mistake about it, they came out with urgency and whipped our butt, Allen added."

Anytime you see a team get "bullied" the way Buffalo did Sunday night, the first place you often look is the line of scrimmage, and Buffalo did in fact lose the battle in the trenches.

"We have to identify the problems and get it fixed. We have to do a better job up front and win the line of scrimmage," says head Bills coach Sean McDermott.

When Buffalo scored at the beginning of the second half and flipped the momentum in their favor. They gave it right back on their next drive when Josh Allen was stripped on a trick play between him and wide receiver Curtis Samuel. It was a play that ended up proving to be a dagger for their comeback hopes and McDermott addressed that puzzling play-call following the game.

"That's something that Joe (Brady) and I will discuss at length, and I'm sure he wants that call back. I do as well. And we'll learn from that and move forward." he added.

"We just didn't execute the play. It's a turnover and that's on us. No matter what play we call we got to make it happen," wideout Curtis Samuel said about the play after the game. "I'm not a guy who says we shouldn't have called that play. We just have to execute."

It's those kinds of mistakes that can't happen when Buffalo is playing in meaningful football games. But on the flip side, that happening in week four of the season is much more tolerable than if it happens later on when the Bills are battling for playoff seeding or a berth into the postseason.

Turning the Page

Buffalo stays on the road to square off with Houston next Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.