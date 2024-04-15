If the Buffalo Bills are prioritizing speed they should draft Xavier Worthy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you think the Buffalo Bills need speed, look no further than Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Source: Texas WR Xavier Worthy just completed a 30 visit with the #Bills and has an upcoming one with the #Colts.



Worthy is a projected 1st-round pick after clocking a record-breaking 4.21 40. A rising receiver in this draft class. pic.twitter.com/1LUMPpn55z — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 11, 2024

“With Xavier Worthy, you get 4.21 speed, that is something that’s just at the top of his draft resume,” NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso said of Worthy’s record-setting combine performance.

For years we’ve heard the Bills say they want to get faster and there aren’t many guys faster than Worthy.

“He was a deep threat at Texas, he was a screen weapon, he was a punt returner, he was just an explosive offensive weapon,” ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller told 7 Sports. I think maybe people are getting scared off by the body type a little bit, but he can be a No. 1 wide receiver, or he could be a very very good No. 2 wide receiver.”

Even though Worthy isn’t the biggest guy, he doesn’t shy away from contact, which is not always the case with smaller wide receivers and part of the reason why analysts believe he’ll go in the first round.

“He will lower his shoulder and stay upright after taking a big hit, whether it’s an Alabama defender or someone in the Big 12, he did that relatively often at Texas,” Trapasso added. “The routes are pretty good too, he kind of reminds me of a better version of Marquise Brown, who was a late first-round pick in 2019. So, different flavors, but you certainly get a lot of vertical, kind of take the lid off the defense speed.”

Speed kills, especially when you combine it with smooth route running and Worthy’s game is pretty polished for a young player.

“In that offense, with Steve Sarkisian there, it’s NFL ready, in terms of the routes that you’re running,” Miller added. “So I think he’s someone you plug in and start throwing him the ball.”