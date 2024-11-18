'I knew the time was going to come' Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel's patience pays off

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Patience has been a virtue for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel this season. On Sunday, the 28-year-old wideout finally had his breakout game for Buffalo in their 30-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Samuel's final stat line went five receptions and 55 yards, including his first touchdown as a member of the Bills. It may have been easy for Samuel to get discouraged in previous weeks. But after the game, he told reporters it was only a matter of time.

"I stayed with it each and every week, never got frustrated," Samuel says. "I knew the time was going to come at some point. I'm a team guy, it's all about winning"

That attitude and approach to every week when things weren't going his way is why quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott were so happy to see Samuel finally get the chance to showcase his charcuterie board of skills.

"We're going to have to utilize him moving forward because when he has the ball in his hands he's a very dangerous playmaker, Allen said after the game. "I commend him for how hard he's been working and the composure he's had throughout the entire season."

"I think a lot of it too is him remembering how good of a player he is," adds McDermott. "He's confident, made some huge plays for us tonight and he's tough and tough-minded. Those are two good things."

Buffalo (9-2) will enjoy a bye-week before hosting San Francisco on Sunday Night Football in two weeks.