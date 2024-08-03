'I hope it means a lot to people in WNY'; Buffalo Bills' Joe Andreessen returns to Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills linebacker and Lancaster native Joe Andreessen had a surreal experience getting to play for his hometown team Friday night at Highmark Stadium.

"It was an experience running out of the tunnel and seeing all the fans. It was totally different from high school seeing all the fans here," said Andreessen.

What he was able to do tonight was show kids all across Western New York that playing professional football is a dream that can become a reality.

"I hope it means a lot to everyone in Western New York. All the little kids out there aspiring to be football players," he adds.

Andreessen played at this stadium three times as a Legend in high school. But remembering himself as a little kid and idolizing all his favorite Bills players in the stadium he practiced on tonight will be something he'll never forget.

"I know what it's like to be those people in the stands so I think it's a cool experience to be on the other side of it," Joe says. "I know how much the Buffalo Bills mean to people who live here. I grew up here and I drive around the block and I see Bills' flags."

The Bills will take an off day on Saturday before returning to St. John Fisher on Sunday for their next practice of training camp.