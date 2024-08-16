'I feel ready': Buffalo Bills LB Dorian Williams ready to step up after injury to Milano

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKBW) — Ready or not, after the injury to Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, it’s time for fellow linebacker Dorian Williams to step up.

“I feel ready," said Willaims.

When you ask his coaches and teammates? They feel the same way

“I see someone who’s ready," said cornerback Taron Johnson.

“Dorian’s going to do a good job," said head coach Sean McDermott.

“I’m sure you guys see it, but when 42 is running, someone is getting hit," said defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

Getting more playing time due to Milano's injury is not the way he wanted to get the job, but thanks to plenty of veteran presence around him and his time on the field last season he feels more than prepared.

“That’s what we're brought here to do is be the next man up. Do our 1/11th and that’s something coach Bobby (Babich) does a good job of," said Williams.

The 1/11th mentality is what McDermott preaches to his players and now more than ever, everyone is going to have to embody that.

“It’s not only his time to step up but all his teammates around him have to step up," said McDermott. "It’s not just one person's job to try and fill the void left by Matt. It’s time for our team to move forward in a resilient manner.”

Now despite Milano’s absence from the field for the foreseeable future, he thankfully gave Williams insight and knowledge that has stuck with the second-year linebacker.

“Keep your eyes on your keys. That’s something he always told me that you can simplify everything, keep your eyes on your keys and everything will come to you," said Williams.

Williams and the rest of this Bills defense will hit the field Saturday night in Pittsburgh for preseason game number two against the Steelers.