Hyde & Poyer 'uncertainty' about health and contracts washed away; Chapter 7 in the making

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whoever thought that after talks of Jordan Poyer hitting free agency and selling his home, come July, he would be back at St. John Fisher University.

"I'm super thankful and blessed to be here with the guys I've been playing with for a long time," said Poyer.

Poyer seems more locked in than ever. He's well aware he's considered 'old' at 32 years old in the eyes of the league. However, he says he feels more like 26 years old right now on the field.

"I want to be out there 100 percent of the snaps. That's my mindset."

Safety Micah Hyde, for the 7th straight season, will be on the other side of Poyer. Last year, Hyde suffered a neck injury that kept him on the sidelines for most of the season.

"I didn't know what the outcome was going to be. I thought I was done," said Hyde. "To be in this situation right now, and having my babies and wife here, can't even describe how amazing it is."

