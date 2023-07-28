Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary 2023: Day 3 at St. John Fisher University

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — On day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University sports director Matt Bové had the following takeaways:



It was a cleaner day from the offense. It was not great, but not bad.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs continues to be the best player on the field. Although the offense has been inconsistent, the connection between Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen hasn't missed a step.

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield continues to impress.

The rotation of players continues at the cornerback and linebacker positions.

Before practice, special teams coordinator Matt Smiley spoke to the media. After practice, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer spoke to the media.

You can watch Hyde and Poyer speak in full below.

Micah Hyde

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde speaks on day three of training camp

Jordan Poyer

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer speaks on day three of training camp

The Bills will have the first off day of camp on Saturday and will return to the practice field on Sunday.