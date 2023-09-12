Watch Now
Howard Simon: 'The concern is the decisions he made.' Dom & Howard break down Week 1 Bills vs. Jets

The dust has settled on the Buffalo Bills 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. What's next for the Bills and for Josh Allen? 7 Sports reporter Dom Tibbetts and Leading The Charge contributor Howard Simon discussed major takeaways from MetLife Stadium.
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills
Posted at 4:10 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 16:10:00-04

You can watch their full conversation in the video above.

Josh Allen threw three interceptions and fumbled for a fourth turnover in the overtime loss. They take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sunday.

