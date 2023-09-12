Howard Simon: 'The concern is the decisions he made.' Dom & Howard break down Week 1 Bills vs. Jets

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The dust has settled on the Buffalo Bills 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

What's next for the Bills and for Josh Allen?

7 Sports reporter Dom Tibbetts and Leading The Charge contributor Howard Simon discussed major takeaways from MetLife Stadium.

You can watch their full conversation in the video above.

Josh Allen threw three interceptions and fumbled for a fourth turnover in the overtime loss. They take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sunday.