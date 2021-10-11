How to watch the Buffalo Bills play the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have a won four games in a row and have a 4-1 record to begin the season.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, the Bills have a point differential of +108 through the first five games of the season which makes them just the fifth team since 2000 to have a point differential of at least +100 through five games. The team has also scored at least 35 points in four consecutive games, only the second time that has occurred in franchise history.

Coming off a huge 38-20 win over the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, the team's fourth consecutive win, the Bills will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Monday Night Football on October 18. The Titans have a record of 3-2 and are currently in first place in the AFC South division.

7 Eyewitness News will have pregame and postgame coverage of the Bills Monday Night Football matchup against the Titans and you can also watch the game right here on 7ABC.

How to watch

Coverage will begin on 7ABC at 7:00 p.m. with 7 Eyewitness News at 7 and will be followed by Leading the Charge: Countdown to Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Coverage will then be on 7ABC and ESPN beginning at 8:00 p.m. with the Progressive Monday Night Kickoff and the game scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. Following the conclusion of the game you will find postgame coverage on 7 Eyewitness News on 7ABC.

Leading The Charge: Countdown to Kickoff will be streamed on Roku, Fire TV, and other devices. The game will only be available over the air or through a cable or satellite provider.

You can also watch the Bills take on the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football on December 6 on 7ABC.