Buffalo's offense sets the tone in statement win over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — The Bills were ready for a shootout Sunday night. If there's an offense more loaded than Buffalo's, it's Kansas City's. But Josh Allen and company came to play in a big way. Buffalo out-gained the Chiefs through the air and on the ground in a 38-20 win at Arrowhead.

Josh Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdown. The team ran for 121 yards as a whole. Buffalo didn't turn the ball over once. And for the fourth game in a row, tight end Dawson Knox found the end zone.

"I've trusted [Knox] ever since I've known him, but I think he's trusting himself now," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "He just comes to work each and every day and he wants to help this team win football games."

In addition to Allen's big day through the air, he also led the Bills in rushing yards. The first touchdown of the game was courtesy of Allen's legs, and a late scramble led to a hurdle that helped to shut the door on the Chiefs.

"I think for me, like, 17 is special. He's special," wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. "It's ridiculous what he's doing out there. I mean, even jumping over that defender. He was on a whole different level tonight... I became a fan for a little bit."

"They gave us a man look. The first and second option weren't really there, so I just kind of felt a lane," quarterback Josh Allen said. "We needed something to get a first down there, and again, I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help this team win a football game. And in my mind, that was at the top of the list."

17 of Buffalo's 38 points came in the second quarter. After back-to-back interceptions from the defense, it started to become a clock game as opposed to a scoring game down the stretch. Buffalo delivered with a final touchdown drive that lasted almost eight minutes.

"Any time we can get on the field, and we can stay on the field, and then end with points, it's always a good thing," Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. "That just shows our growth in our offense that we're getting better every week."

"We needed it. So that was good to see. I thought, you know, Josh made some unbelievable plays during that drive," head coach Sean McDermott said. "We needed that drive. Momentum was shifting a little bit there, and we got it when we needed it."

In the long term, momentum continues to build for Buffalo. They've won the last four games in a row. Sunday's 18-point win is the slimmest margin of victory that the Bills have had. But the fact that it's still the early stages of the season isn't lost on them.

"We're gonna enjoy it on the plane back. We've got a three hour flight," Sanders said. "But at the same time, it's not like we won the Super Bowl or something. It's week five. And we've gotta have perspective. We're going to enjoy it, but I'm looking forward to getting back to work. We've got another prime time game against the Tennessee Titans."

That Titans game is on the 18th at 8:15 p.m. You can watch it on 7ABC, along with a special edition of Leading the Charge, starting at 7:30 next Monday.