How the Buffalo Bills will benefit from "the best wide receiver class in a long time"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During his final press conference before the 2024 NFL Draft Bills GM Brandon Beane said the team doesn’t necessarily need a new No. 1 wide receiver.

"If it makes sense, I'll do it, but I don't love it."



Brandon Beane on the potential to trade a future first round pick. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 18, 2024

With players like Josh Allen, Dalton Kincaid, and James Cook, it’s not unreasonable to think the Bills can make do with the pieces they have. But more than anything, this feels like Beane making sure he’s not forcing himself into a corner. Even though the other general managers in the league already have an idea, Beane doesn’t want to make it more obvious the team will draft a wide receiver on day one or two.

“What you need are guys that in this offense are smart, versatile, selfless, and can make the plays that their skill set allows them to make,” Beane said. “If there’s a No. 1 that pops up in either free agency or the draft that makes sense for us, or a really good No. 2, we’ll do it. But I don’t think not having a No. 1 means we can’t have success on offense or as a team.”

Luckily for Beane, and any other teams searching for a wide receiver, the draft should have plenty of options for future No. 1s.

“I’ll defer to Mel [Kiper Jr.] when he tells me that it might be the best wide receiver class he’s studied in a long, long time,” ESPN's Field Yates told 7 Sports. “The wide receiver depth at the top is incredibly impressive, but it goes all the way through day three. There are guys who I have day three, round four, and round five grades on, that in the right scenario and situation might not be Puka Nacua, but they could at least make a roster and give you something there."

