Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

How high can you go? Bills Wild Card game ticket prices varying on number of factors

"There's a huge excitement. There's huge demand."
bills momentum.jpg
Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) celebrates after making an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
bills momentum.jpg
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 22:43:53-05

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Bills get set to take on the Dolphins, in Western New York, for their first game of the post season.

Kickoff for Sunday's wild card matchup at Highmark Stadium, is set for 1:05 p.m.

Anyone who wants to go to the game will likely cost you a pretty penny.

bills momentum.jpg

7 News checked on Ticketmaster and the cheapest tickets, in the 300-level, are running at least $160 a pop, not including extra fees.

Pheben Kassahun spoke with a local ticket sales company, to find out what the best bet could be to get to the game.

"There's a huge excitement. There's huge demand," VIP TIX president and CEO, Nick Giammusso said.

Giammusso is gearing up for this weekend's wild card game, where excitement for Buffalo is getting an extra boost.

Giammusso explained, "Damar's injury has kind of brought the community together. That translates to everybody wanting to be at the stadium for the games. We saw it this past Sunday at the New England game."

Players gather for a prayer after an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Demand is there. The problem is there is a short window of a week to sell tickets.

He added, "That goes, not just for VIP TIX but also for the season ticket holders, if they want to go and they don't want to brave the cold, and they want to maybe sell their tickets so they can get some money for the future playoff games."

There are 5,200 seats available in the secondary market, which is your only bet since main box office tickets are sold out for Sunday's game.

An upper level seat will cost you $145 on VIP TIX, but as you get closer to the field, more towards the 50-yard line, ticket prices go up to more than $300 a ticket on the bills sideline.

He added, "I think if you're patient a little bit, you'll see prices come down a little bit and then slowly go up until we get to maybe Thursday, Friday and Saturday."

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills