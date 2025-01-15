How can the Buffalo Bills defend the Baltimore Ravens high-powered offense?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills continue to prepare for their Divisional Round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, one popular question is floating around.

How will the Bills stop the Ravens offense led by Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson?

Well, that's a great question and something the Bills need to try and figure out. Stopping either player may be unrealistic, but containing them is crucial. Henry, in particular, torched the Bills earlier this season in Week 4, rushing for 199 yards and a touchdown. The future Hall-of-Fame running back averaged more than eight yards per carry and was a one-man wrecking crew.

Henry's quarterback is no slouch either. In their first meeting, Jackson was efficient and explosive, throwing for two touchdowns and adding a touchdown on the ground.

"They present a lot of different challenges obviously with their passing game with Lamar (Jackson) and the combination of Lamar and Derrick (Henry)," Bills head coach Lamar Jackson said. "We have a tremendous amount of respect for both of those players. They're hard to stop. It was a good acquisition on their part. Just that two-dimensional type of weaponry is tough on people."

"We'll have to be detailed and execute our plan," linebacker and defensive captain Terrel Bernard said.

"They're known for their physicality and how they run the football, especially having Derrick and Lamar back there," defensive tackle DaQuan Jones added. "So we have to have the right frame of mind and play a real physical game."

That said, neither team is taking too much from their earlier game this season. Both teams have improved significantly since, and this game will be in Orchard Park, a place where the Bills haven't lost this season.

"Watching the game gives you some insight into what they were accomplishing," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "They have a lot of good plays against us too. It's more of that than the outcome. You don't really look at the outcome. The outcome is kind of irrelevant, it's more of the predictive aspect of what you think you might get going forward."

"I mean, you always try to learn from the past the best you can and there were a lot of lessons we were taught in that game," McDermott said. "So we've got to make sure we have a good week of practice and prepare like we need to prepare."

But are the Bills a different team now than they were in September? It depends on who you ask. Some will say they've seen big strides. Others believe their first matchup against Baltimore was just a bad day at the office and they don't need to approach this game differently.

"I don't think we're different at all. We just had a bad day that night and they played well and they rushed the ball and we couldn't get our offense going," right tackle Spencer Brown said. "It's the playoffs and we're looking forward to a new week and that's all we can do right now."

"I think we're just a pretty together unit right now and we're really just going out there and playing for each other," quarterback Josh Allen said. "We don't want to let each other down and I think we've all worked extremely hard this year and our biggest fear is letting each other down."