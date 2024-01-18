How can the Buffalo Bills attack the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs defense?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs getting ready for their second game of the season and seventh match-up since 2020 these two teams know a lot about each other.

"We've played this team once this year but really we've played them every year the last four or five years, so I think it's two teams that are very familiar with each other," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "So the wrinkles they put in and we put in and we adjust to are going to be key to winning this game."

Tyrel Dodson & Rasul Douglas are both practicing. Taron Johnson out here in a red non-contact jersey.



Did not see Terrel Bernard, Gabe Davis, Baylon Spector, Christian Benford, or Taylor Rapp.



Sam Martin was off to the side.



Stefon Diggs was also missing with foot/vet rest. pic.twitter.com/Mghc3uSXAD — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 18, 2024

Much of the conversation this week, and rightfully so, will be centered around quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But if the Bills are going to score points and move the ball against the Chiefs high-powered defense they'll need other skill position players to step up.

