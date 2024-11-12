How big of an impact will Matt Milano have on the Buffalo Bills?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano is nearing his return. On Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Milano's 21-day window to return from injured reserve will begin this week. For Milano to play again this season, he must be on the Bills' active roster before their game against the Los Angeles Rams on December 8th.

Milano hasn't played a game since Week 5 of last season after two major injuries but is a difference-maker. It will take some time for him to get back up to speed, but the Bills have wiggle room with their All-Pro linebacker as they eye a potential run in the playoffs. But what kind of difference will Milano make?

Our crew from Leading The Charge talks about Milano's impact, how he can elevate other players on the defense & what's realistic to expect from a 30-year-old linebacker coming off two major injuries. You can watch the entire conversation at the top of the page.