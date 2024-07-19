"Hopefully we made an impact today," Buffalo Bills' Dalton Kincaid & Spencer Brown wrap up 2-day football camp

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid and offensive tackle Spencer Brown wrapped up their 2-day Football ProCamp at West Seneca East High School on Thursday morning.

The camp offered kids in grades 1st through 8th a chance to sharpen their football skills and compete with some of their favorite Bills players such as Kincaid, Brown, and Ryan Van Demark among others.

It also gave Brown and Kincaid a chance to not only get out into the community but also take a step back and remember that they're giving kids a lifelong memory that they won't forget.

"The night before I don't know I got kind of nervous. Just you know I got to come up here and talk to the kids and everything but just getting out here it's surreal," Kincaid told 7 Sports. "Just getting involved, going from drill to drill. They're all super appreciative and it's just really having fun out here.

"Hopefully we made a good impact today and yesterday, but it's just fun to get out here in the community and we have some teammates here as well that took time out of their day to help so that's appreciated," Brown adds.