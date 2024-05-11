Watch Now
Hometown kid signs with hometown team; Joe Andreessen inks 1-year deal with Buffalo Bills as UDFA

Former UB graduate-student was invited to rookie minicamp on try-out basis
Posted at 7:19 PM, May 11, 2024

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Depew native, Lancaster High School alum, and former University at Buffalo football player Joe Andreessen has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills officially announced the roster move on Saturday evening. Andreessen was invited to Buffalo Bills Rookie Minicamp on a try-out basis and will sign as an undrafted free agent.

This past season at Buffalo, Andreessen had 90 total tackles, 12 of them for a loss, and one sack to go along with it

While at Lancaster High School, Andreessen stood out on the football team, earning two all-state linebacker honors for the Legends before committing to play college football at Bryant University.

While at Bryant, he set a school record in 2022 with 116 total tackles, earning FCS All-American honors that season.

