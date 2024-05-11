Hometown kid signs with hometown team; Joe Andreessen inks 1-year deal with Buffalo Bills as UDFA

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Depew native, Lancaster High School alum, and former University at Buffalo football player Joe Andreessen has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

A WNY native and @UBFootball product. We’ve signed LB Joe Andreessen to a contract: https://t.co/sWwhxmwSkw pic.twitter.com/rgQPLeAkCy — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 11, 2024

Andreessen participated in the Bills rookie minicamp on a try-out basis. He joins the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of the University at Buffalo.

The Bills officially announced the roster move on Saturday evening. Andreessen was invited to Buffalo Bills Rookie Minicamp on a try-out basis and will sign as an undrafted free agent.

This past season at Buffalo, Andreessen had 90 total tackles, 12 of them for a loss, and one sack to go along with it

While at Lancaster High School, Andreessen stood out on the football team, earning two all-state linebacker honors for the Legends before committing to play college football at Bryant University.

While at Bryant, he set a school record in 2022 with 116 total tackles, earning FCS All-American honors that season.