'He's everything you want in a WR': Khalil Shakir has earned a bigger role with the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the games mattered the most, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir played his best football. Last season, Shakir had touchdowns in both playoff games against the Chiefs and Steelers, along with 10 catches for 75 yards.

Shakir's touchdown against the Steelers thursted the Bills wide receiver into the spotlight. It was a play that opened a lot of eyes to fans unfamiliar with the young wide receivers game, but also a play that sealed the Wild Card win for the Bills.

“Honestly man, I was just playing football," Shakir said. "It’s funny, people are like, how do you do that or how did you do that and for me, I mean, I caught the ball, and just reacted and just played ball. I wouldn’t say it’s a statement thing, but I think it definitely showed a lot of my capabilities and what I can do.”

After Joe Brady took over as interim offensive coordinator, you could argue Shakir was the Bills' most productive wide receiver.

Here's how his numbers stacked up to Stefon Diggs with Brady as OC:

Shakir Diggs 36 targets 75 targets 30 catches 44 catches 438 yards 388 yards 2 TD 1 TD

“The intelligence that I talk about, that is Khalil Shakir," Brady said during OTAs. "When he’s out there, and his feel of the zones, and understanding man coverage, he can play outside or play inside, you know he’s everything you look for in a wide receiver.”

“When you’re a new guy and you come in, it’s like you hit the jackpot," Shakir said of playing for Brady. "He’s a great dude, great coach, and you want to work hard for him.”

Shakir is entering his third season and has an opportunity to make an impact on the field and in the locker room. He's the only player on the current Bills roster who has caught a pass from Josh Allen in a game.

“I’ve been working on being a little more vocal, but with staying true to myself and who I am," Shakir said. "I’d say the main thing of my leadership is by example, for sure.”

Shakir set an example in the final two games he played last season. If he can carry that momentum into 2024, he'll prove he's more than a role player in the Bills offense and could be a key contributor for years to come.