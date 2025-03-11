He's back: Buffalo Bills bringing Ty Johnson back on two-year deal

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — 7 Sports has confirmed that the Buffalo Bills and free-agent running back Ty Johnson have agreed to a two-year deal that will bring him back to Orchard Park.

Ty Johnson gave this #Bills offense such a boost out of the backfieldReally like that he’s coming back #BillsMafia https://t.co/o3WeDOrpAE — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) March 11, 2025

In 20 games for Buffalo this past season (both regular and postseason), Johnson accounted for 625 yards of total offense and found the endzone five times on top of it.

Ty Johnson takes the screen pass all the way for a TD!📺: #BUFvsLAR on FOX📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/0GcHn4LADV — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2024

This snippet of his 41-yard touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams this year is just a small sample of what he can add to the Bills' offense. With the three-headed skillset of Johnson, James Cook, and Ray Davis, Buffalo's running back room was among the best playmakers by position group in the NFL.

Tibbetts' Take: Absolutely the right move here by Brandon Beane to bring Johnson back. A nice two-year deal rewards him for a productive 2024 season and also brings back a trusted playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills did a really good job of scheming an offense that, in part, helped Johnson blossom in his role on offense. Aside from bringing back wide receiver Mack Hollins (sorry Bills fans), Johnson was arguably the next most talked-about player that Bills Mafia wanted to see back in Western New York.

This two-year deal also puts an interesting wrinkle into the possible James Cook extension talks. With Johnson in Buffalo through 2026 and Ray Davis through 2027, Buffalo will have some options in the backfield to rely on should they choose to walk away from Cook when he becomes a free agent next off-season.

*Priority Sports, the agency that represents running back Darrynton Evans, announced that the Bills and Evans had reached an agreement on a deal that brings another familiar face back to Buffalo.