Here's how Buffalo Bills season ticket prices are changing for the 2024 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are releasing all new information about season ticket prices for the 2024 football season as well as new details about the new Highmark Stadium and new stadium experience for fans.

SEASON TICKET PRICES

The Bills announced Thursday the average season ticket price will go up 10%.

The price-per-game will mostly remain flat and the increase is because the package is going from 9 home games to 10 (8 regular season games and 2 preseason games).

GA packages range from $611 to $2,056 and the average GA package is $1,146.

Club packages range from $2,150 to $5,307 and the average club package is $3,180.

The Bills say they grew their season ticket base to 63,767 in 2023. That's the most ever for the organization. The team projects that number to grow to 64,000 for the 2024 season.

"We're so thankful and appreciative for all of the support from our season ticket members and really all of Bills Mafia," Bills Vice President of Ticket Sales Chris Colleary said. "It's really just amazing and a true testament of how great our fans are."

BILLS STADIUM EXPERIENCE

The Bills Stadium Experience, which fans can use to get a preview of the new Highmark Stadium, is on track to open in March, according to the team.

The venue inside the Walker Center is appointment-only and will give fans an interactive sneak peek at the new stadium plus an opportunity to select their seats.

Season ticket members will be given priority access to pick out their seats. The team says all members will have access to comparable or better seats than their existing ones.

Each season ticket member will have a representative guide them through the transition and those representatives are expected to begin reaching out to account holders later this month.

The Bills are asking for patience as they begin this process for more than 15,000 season ticket accounts.

"It will take quite some time to get through all season ticket accounts," Colleary said. "We don't want a Season Ticket Member to be concerned if they haven't been invited to the Stadium Experience yet."

NEW INSIGHT INTO THE DESIGN OF NEW HIGHMARK STADIUM

BUFFALO BILLS

The team says more fans will be protected from the elements, with 64% of fans covered by the roof canopy.

Many fans will be closer to the action with the west sideline 54% closer to the field.

The suite experience is being reimagined with an inclusive common space.

The Bills are also touting "premium possibilities" with five distinct premium options with varied locations, sight lines and amenities.