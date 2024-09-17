Have expectations for the Buffalo Bills changed in 2024?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills begin their preparations for week three, they are one of nine unbeaten teams in the NFL and one of five 2-0 teams in the AFC. The Bills have much to prove, but they are off to a great start with much to build on.

The Bills own the best record in the AFC after two games because of their two wins against teams that have also won a game (Cardinals over Rams, Dolphins over Jaguars).

With extra time to prepare for Jacksonville, the Bills want to keep their win streak alive as a desperate Jags team comes to Orchard Park. But is the winning sustainable and how much have we learned about the Bills after two weeks?

Our crew from Leading the Charge discusses whether or not the Bills' expectations have changed in 2024 after their hot start and some uninspiring play within the conference.