'Guys can be themselves': Years of developing the right culture paying off for the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The four-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills have dominated their division and put forth the right culture in Orchard Park.

When you hear of guys like Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson being excited to be back for another stint with the team this week, it means you’re doing something right.

“Players that have left here and wanting to come back I think is a great sign of our team, and of our culture," said Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Building a winning culture starts with the head coach and then trickles to the quarterback, which is something Josh Allen has had no problem doing. For him, being a leader means building relationships with the guys around you, which was something he learned from growing up in Firebaugh, California.

"My parents did such a good job of having everyone at our place and maybe it’s a learned trait of seeing that," Allen said. "Just spending time with other people and getting to know each other. Again not a whole lot to do on the farm except to play cards, play outside, play video games with each other so I think that’s where it stems from.”

Whether you’re at Allen’s house or just around the facility, there’s a clear sign that guys want to be in Buffalo, both on and off the field.

“Guys can be themselves. Ed (Oliver) can ride horses and nobody frowns at him or be like oh that's different. This is a building that has been molded into a serious brotherhood. To come from step one to step current, I think it’s dope," added left tackle Dion Dawkins.