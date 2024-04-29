Greg Rousseau staying with the Buffalo Bills for at least two more seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau will continue playing in Buffalo for at least the next two seasons. On Monday, a league source confirmed a report from NFL Network's Peter Schrager that the Bills are picking up Rousseau's fifth-year option.

As @PSchrags said, the Bills are planning to exercise Greg Rousseau’s fifth-year option. So it’s at least two more years of Rousseau in Buffalo. A no brainer for the front office based on his previous production & potential @WKBW #BillsMafia — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 29, 2024

Last season, Rousseau had five sacks, four passes defended, and 42 tackles. In his three years with the Bills, Rousseau has 17 sacks and 129 tackles.

According to Over The Cap, Rousseau's fifth-year cap projection is $13.4 million. This upcoming season Rousseau has a cap hit of $3.7 million.

Bove's Take:

This certainly isn't breaking news because it's something we saw coming. Bills GM Brandon Beane said he didn't see any reason why the Bills wouldn't pick up Rousseau's option and that the team would get to it after the draft. Well, two days after the draft, Beane stuck to his word.

But what's interesting about this is the long-term outlook at the position. With Rousseau under contract for two more years, he and A.J. Epenesa will hit free agency at the same time.

That tells me Rousseau will likely get an extension before we even get to his fifth season with the Bills. Rousseau will need to prove himself this upcoming season, but with so many questions at the position, they need a long-term answer.

Von Miller is likely playing his last season in Buffalo and Casey Toohill is a depth piece. Unless draft pick Javon Solomon explodes onto the scene, the Bills pass rusher situation will become one of the most interesting positions to monitor over the next few years.