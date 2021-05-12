Get your popcorn ready! Buffalo Bills 2021 schedule highlighted by four primetime games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Break out your Buffalo Bills jerseys, shirts, hats and Zubaz the 2021 NFL schedule has officially been released!
Following a record-breaking 2020 season that saw the team finish 13-3, tying the franchise record for wins in a season, and reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1994 the Bills are looking to continue their winning ways in 2021.
The 2021 NFL schedule will look a little different, each team will play 17 regular season games and three preseason games for the first time. Previously, there were 16 regular season games and four preseason games.
The Bills will kickoff the 2021 season at home September 12 at 1:00 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they are set to have four primetime games!
Two of those primetime games will be on Monday Night Football, home to the New England Patriots and on the road against the Tennessee Titans. The other two primetime games will be a Sunday Night Football matchup on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and a Thursday Night Football matchup on the road on Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints.
Below is the complete 2021 schedule for the Bills:
Preseason
August 8 - Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions
August 21 - Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears
August 29 - Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 1
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.
Sunday, September 12, 1:00 p.m.
Week 2
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, Fla.
Sunday, September 19, 1:00 p.m.
Week 3
Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.
Sunday, September 26, 1:00 p.m.
Week 4
Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.
Sunday, October 3, 1:00 p.m.
Week 5
Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs
Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Mo.
Sunday, October 10, 8:20 p.m.
Week 6
Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans
Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tenn.
Monday, October 18, 8:15 p.m.
Week 7
BYE WEEK
Week 8
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.
Sunday, October 31, 1:00 p.m.
Week 9
Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars
TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville, Fla.
Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m.
Week 10
Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, N.J.
Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m.
Week 11
Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.
Sunday, November 21, 1:00 p.m.
Week 12
Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints
Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans
Thursday, November 25, 8:20 p.m.
Week 13
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.
Monday, December 6, 8:15 p.m.
Week 14
Buffalo Bills @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Fla.
Sunday, December 12, 4:25 p.m.
Week 15
Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.
Saturday, December 18 or Sunday, December 19
Week 16
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass.
Sunday, December 26, 1:00 p.m.
Week 17
Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.
Sunday, January 2, 1:00 p.m.
Week 18
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.
Sunday, January 9, 1:00 p.m.