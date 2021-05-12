Get your popcorn ready! Buffalo Bills 2021 schedule highlighted by four primetime games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Break out your Buffalo Bills jerseys, shirts, hats and Zubaz the 2021 NFL schedule has officially been released!

Following a record-breaking 2020 season that saw the team finish 13-3, tying the franchise record for wins in a season, and reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1994 the Bills are looking to continue their winning ways in 2021.

The 2021 NFL schedule will look a little different, each team will play 17 regular season games and three preseason games for the first time. Previously, there were 16 regular season games and four preseason games.

The Bills will kickoff the 2021 season at home September 12 at 1:00 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they are set to have four primetime games!

Two of those primetime games will be on Monday Night Football, home to the New England Patriots and on the road against the Tennessee Titans. The other two primetime games will be a Sunday Night Football matchup on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and a Thursday Night Football matchup on the road on Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints.

Below is the complete 2021 schedule for the Bills:

Preseason

August 8 - Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

August 21 - Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears

August 29 - Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, September 12, 1:00 p.m.

Week 2

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sunday, September 19, 1:00 p.m.

Week 3

Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, September 26, 1:00 p.m.

Week 4

Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, October 3, 1:00 p.m.

Week 5

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Mo.

Sunday, October 10, 8:20 p.m.

Week 6

Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tenn.

Monday, October 18, 8:15 p.m.

Week 7

BYE WEEK

Week 8

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, October 31, 1:00 p.m.

Week 9

Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars

TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville, Fla.

Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, N.J.

Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m.

Week 11

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, November 21, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints

Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans

Thursday, November 25, 8:20 p.m.

Week 13

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Monday, December 6, 8:15 p.m.

Week 14

Buffalo Bills @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Fla.

Sunday, December 12, 4:25 p.m.

Week 15

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Saturday, December 18 or Sunday, December 19

Week 16

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass.

Sunday, December 26, 1:00 p.m.

Week 17

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, January 2, 1:00 p.m.