Gaining fans and toilet paper: Von Miller continues to find his fit in WNY

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — In the very beginning stages of his career as a Buffalo Bill, Von Miller has quickly become not only a fan favorite amongst BillsMafia, but also a guy who’s leaned on heavily inside the locker room.

“When it comes to being a great teammate I’m great at that," says Miller. "When it comes to guys seeing the good sign of me and the camaraderie and the team Von, that’s one of the best things I do in the entire world.”

He’s also very good at another thing. And that’s making the guys around him better. A key example being Ed Oliver who continues to have a dominant training camp.

“I don’t really like comparing guys. I’m not going to compare Ed to AD (Aaron Donald). AD is the best player I’ve ever played with. But Ed has a bright future," Miller adds. "Ed is going to get a shot at being one of the best defensive players that ever played this game.”

The fanbase's love for Miller has evolved to the point where he's receiving toilet paper after talking about it in a previous press conference. It sounds weird, but just let him explain.

"I remember the last time I was over here I said something about toilet paper. Four days later I got all types of toilet paper in the mail. Wipes, plant free wipes. Those are the people that make my time here feel great," he says.

Von and the rest of the team will be at Highmark Stadium on Friday for the Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and practice starts at 5:30 p.m.