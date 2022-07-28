Gabe Davis proving his value while continuing to solidify role in offense

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — It was Gabe Davis’ four-touchdown performance in Kansas City during the 2021 AFC Divisional matchup with the Chiefs that made the NFL world aware that Bills were far deeper at receiver than just Stefon Diggs.

“Ever since I came into this league that’s the mindset I’ve always had. No matter what position I was going to be at, I’m going to execute at a high level," said Gabe Davis. "And now I’ll have a little more opportunity to do that.”

The third year wideout has proven he’s more than capable of taking on the responsibility of being the number-two guy in the Bills receiving core.

“It’ll potentially be a new role for him on offense. But I know he’s worked his butt off to put himself in a situation to be there for his teammates," head coach Sean McDermott says. "And I think that’s great. I think that says a lot about who he is.”

And why this Bills coaching staff has put so much trust into Davis, really boils down to just two things.

“At the end of the day it’s going to come down to, one the mental. Can he handle the mental workload? And two, how hard does he work at it? And for Gabe he has both those qualities at an extremely high level," adds offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

For Davis, there's always more to learn, and more to accomplish. Which keeps him focused on getting better than he was the day before. Both physically and mentally.

“Just know your best play is your last play." Davis added.