Frank Gore Jr. highlights Buffalo Bills undrafted free agents signings ahead of rookie minicamp

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Ahead of Friday's rookie minicamp, the Buffalo Bills announced Thursday night the signing of 12 undrafted free agents. The name most of Bills Mafia should be familiar with is Frank Gore Jr. the son of former Buffalo running back Frank Gore Sr.

Gore, a native of Miami, Florida played his college ball at Southern Mississippi where this past season he led the team with 1,131 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns after starting all 12 games, earning him second-team All-Sun Belt honors.

A full list of the other 11 UDFA's signings can be found below. Along with 2024 7th round draft pick Travis Clayton (OL, 221st overall) who the Bills selected out of the International Pathway Program.

Bills rookie signings ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r56iBYGbHo — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 9, 2024

After rookie minicamp, the offseason will continue with OTA's in a couple of weeks, followed by mandatory minicamp, and culminating with training camp later this summer.