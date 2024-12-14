For fans it's a Super Bowl preview but Sunday's matchup is chance for Buffalo Bills to reset

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — For the Buffalo Bills, this week has been all about moving forward.

“There’s a certain amount of reflection that has to go into why we got the result that we got and what are we going to do to learn from it," says Bills head coach Sean McDermott. "That’s part of the journey of a season and sometimes you pick up some scars that you have to carry forward with you. And they actually make you stronger whether individually or collectively as a team.”

For the Bills sake, they better hope whatever scars remain from the Rams loss can heal quickly as a very talented Detroit Lions team awaits them for a potential Super Bowl Preview in the Motor City.

“We’re just trying to stick to what we know, learn from what happened, and move on," Bills QB Josh Allen told reporters this week.

When comparing these two Super Bowl favorites. You have to start with the quarterbacks.

Josh Allen vs Jared Goff. The stats tell part of the story.

Julia Skeval/WKBW

And the way these two have led their teams to be among the league’s best tells the rest.

“He’s a stud man. He really is. He’s their engine and tough to stop but our defense is going to do what they can," Lions QB Jared Goff said of Allen.

"He’s been making some unbelievable plays throughout the season. And he’s a huge reason they are where they are right now. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and his game and him off the field as well," says Allen of Goff.

Both quarterbacks have a plethora of weapons on the offensive side of the ball at their disposal. It’s why the Lions and Bills are ranked first and second in the NFL in total points this season.

This game has all the makings to be an absolute shootout. But both of these defenses feel they have something to prove and are ready for the challenge.

“It feels like we’re preparing for the same offense that we just played against and obviously we didn’t like who we played against that kind of offense last time," said Bills nickelback Taron Johnson. "So I think we’ll do a lot better this time.”

"Our defense is looking forward to this. This is one of those matchups you really look forward to playing. I love the fact I know we can cover," adds Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "The guys we do have, pretty disciplined group up front and we’ll see how these injuries go for us. But the guys we do have will do what we ask them to do and they’ll go all out. If we can limit this run game it’ll give us a pretty good chance.”

Kickoff between Buffalo and Detroit from Ford Field is set for Sunday at 4:25 pm EST.