'Focusing on us and the playbook': Buffalo Bills wrap up minicamp and look ahead to training camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills minicamp is officially in the books, and the next time players will be able to make a case for the roster is in roughly six weeks when training camp kicks off at St. John Fisher University.

These next few weeks are essential for some players who haven't solidified a spot on the team. A lot of eyes are on Kaiir Elam, the 2022 first-round draft pick who hasn't been able to stay on the field consistently.

WKBW Kaiir Elam

"I'm a firm believer of what you put in is what you get out," said Kaiir Elam. "It might not happen when you want it to or when you think it should. But, it's always going to work out; it's going to always show."

Elam has something to prove this season and seems optimistic leading up to training camp.

One player who is unfazed by the external pressure is veteran tight end Dawson Knox.

"The fun part is we get 17 opportunities to show who we are," said tight end Dawson Knox. "For now, we are just kind of focusing on us and the playbook and creating that identity, and now we'll be able to showcase one game at a time."