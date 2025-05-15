Final season at Highmark Stadium: Buffalo Bills 2025 schedule released, includes 5 prime time games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFL has released the 2025 schedule and the Buffalo Bills will have five prime time games this year.

Of the five prime time games, three of them will be at home, including the season opener on Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

You can find the full schedule below. Games in bold are home, games in italics are away.

Week 1 - Sept. 7 — vs. Baltimore Ravens — 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football

Week 2 - Sept. 14 — at New York Jets — 1 p.m.

Week 3 - Sept. 18 — vs. Miami Dolphins — 8:15 p.m. on Thursday Night Football

Week 4 - Sept. 28 — vs. New Orleans Saints — 1 p.m.

Week 5 - Oct. 5 — vs. New England Patriots — 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football

Week 6 - Oct. 13 — at Atlanta Falcons — 7:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football

Week 7 — BYE WEEK

Week 8 - Oct. 26 — at Carolina Panthers — 1 p.m.

Week 9 - Nov. 2 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 p.m.

Week 10 - Nov. 9 — at Miami Dolphins — 1 p.m.

Week 11 - Nov. 16 — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1 p.m.

Week 12 - Nov. 20 — at Houston Texans — 8:15 p.m. on Thursday Night Football

Week 13 - Nov. 30 — at Pittsburgh Steelers — 4:25 p.m.

Week 14 - Dec. 7 — vs. Cincinnati Bengals — 4:25 p.m.

Week 15 - Dec. 14 — at New England Patriots — 1 p.m.

Week 16 - Dec. 21 — at Cleveland Browns — 1 p.m.

Week 17 - Dec. 28 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles — 4:25 p.m.

Week 18 — vs. New York Jets — TBD

The 2025 season will be the Bills' final season in the current Highmark Stadium. The new Highmark Stadium is expected to be completed "on time" by July 2026.

In April, the team held a ceremony to celebrate the installation of the final structural steel beam at the new stadium.

Bills Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli sat down with 7 Sports at the NFL League Meetings in West Palm Beach in March and said the current stadium is set to be demolished in March of 2027, after the conclusion of the Bills' first full season inside the new Highmark Stadium.

